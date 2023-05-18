Videos

SC upholds validity of TN law allowing "Jallikattu"

The Supreme Court on May 18 upheld the constitutional validity of state laws allowing traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu', Kambala and bull-cart racing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively. A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices K.M. Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C.T. Ravikumar pronounced the verdict on May 18. The Constitution bench dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the state amendments of the central law, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.