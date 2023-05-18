Videos

Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express Inauguration

Ahead of the expected launch of the Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express connecting Puri to Howrah in West Bengal on 18 May. The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express is likely to be virtually flagged off from Puri by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Folk artists perform at Odisha's Puri railway station to mark the launch of the inaugural Vande Bharat train.