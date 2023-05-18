Videos

Heavy rush at Tirumala Tirupati

The temple town of Tirumala continued to experience a heavy turnout of pilgrims due to summer holidays. The large swarm of devotees without tokens waited in the long-stretches of queue lines for up to 30 hours to offer prayers to the presiding deity at the Lord Venkateswara Temple. Meanwhile, the Devasthanam has announced that VIP darshan will be canceled for three days due to the heavy rush of devotees.