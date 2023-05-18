Videos

CM Stalin will lay the foundation stone for Porunai Museum

Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone on May 19 for Porunai Museum, A world-class museum to showcase the artefacts that are being excavated at Aditchanallur, Korkai and Sivakalai, ancient civilisation sites along the Tamirabharani watercourse in Thoothukudi district, will come up near Sivanthipatti hillock outskirts of Tirunelveli District The museum, which will be established on 13 acres of land at a cost of ₹15 crore, will exhibit 2,617 artefacts, including burial urns, bangles, beads, terracotta, copper and iron tools, coins, polished blackware and porcelain pieces, collected at the excavation sites.