TN govt approves 4 IPS officers promoted to DGP rank

In a second major reshuffle in TN cabinet , Several top level IAS officers have been transferred . Key officials, including Principal Secretary Udayachandran , were being transferred. 4 IPS officers of Additional DGP rank in Tamil Nadu Police have been promoted. Rajeevkumar, Sandeeprai Rathore, Abhaykumar Singh and Vanniya Perumal serving as Additional DGPs in Tamil Nadu Police have been appointed as DGPs. They have been placed in the promotion list.