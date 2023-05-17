Videos

Summer special trains between Tambaram & Jodhpur

The Southern railway has announced weekly special trains between Tambaram - Jodhpur to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season. Train no - 06055 Tambaram - Jodhpur weekly special train will leave Tambaram at 03:00 pm on May 25 and June 01 (on Thursday) and reach Jodhpur at 05:20 pm the third day of each service, said in a press statement on May 17 In return service, train no - 06056 Jodhpur - Tambaram weekly special fare special service will leave jodhpur at 05:30 pm on May 28 and June 04 (on Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 07:15 pm the third day of each service, noted the statement. The trains will travel through Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore. The train comprises one AC first class coach, Eight AC 3 tier coaches, Eleven AC 3 tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.