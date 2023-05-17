Videos

North Indian student died due to elephant attack

A North indian research student died after being attacked by an elephant near Anaikatti, Coimbatore, died. In the Western Ghats, a wild elephant entered the central government's research center operating in a dense forest area and attacked a research student from Rajasthan, Vishal with its trunk. He was seriously injured and was immediately rescued and admitted to Kottathurai Government Hospital. He was given first aid there and sent to a hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment. The student died due to a broken leg and bleeding in the chest area. Meanwhile, the forest department officials have advised that no one should move outside the research center premises due to the movement of wild animals.