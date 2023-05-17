Videos

Go tough on hooch and narcotics, Stalin tells officials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on May 17 held a review meeting with top officials in the wake of the hooch tragedy that killed 21 people in the State, and directed the police to take stern action against those selling illicit liquor and narcotic substances. The Chief Minister also issued a slew of directions to officials, including holding regular meetings on the issue and keep the CMO informed. In separate hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week, 21 people died after consuming spurious liquor, leading to outrage in the State.