Guv Ravi interacts with students of Mother Teresa varsity in Kodai

Governor RN Ravi on May 15th visited a model tribal hut at Mother Teresa Women’s University in Attuvampatti on Kodaikanal hills and met the members of Paliyar tribal community. The Governor inaugurated the ‘Sir CV Raman’ laboratory in the Department of Physics at the University, established at a cost of Rs 81.35 lakh under the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) project, sources said. The Governor later visited the university library and Gandhi Museum, which served as a monument to the ideology of the Father of the Nation. Earlier during his interactive session with students, the Governor said Swami Vivekananda, the philosopher, was his role model and advised the younger generation work smart and hard to achieve success in their lives. Earlier the Governor visited the Rose Garden, Kodaikanal Observatory and a few other tourist sites, sources said.