Videos
Minister Sekar babu inspects construction work in Kilambakkam bus terminus
Minister Sekarbabu inspects Kilambakkam bus station which is to be inaugurated next month. He enquired the authorities about the construction of a new bridge to control the traffic .It may be noted that the government has already named the bus terminus as Kalaingar Centenary Bus Terminus.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android