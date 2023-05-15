Videos

EPS condemned state govt over spurious liquor deaths

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts could have been prevented if the Tamil Nadu government had taken action on the sale of spurious liquor earlier. Speaking at a press conference in Tiruchy about the deaths due to spurious liquor consumption, "It is sad that many people have died after consuming spurious liquor. Around 60 persons have been admitted to hospital after drinking spurious liquor. Law and order in Tamil Nadu is completely deteriorating. I spoke in the State Assembly itself that spurious liquor has increased and if the government had taken action earlier, the deaths could have been prevented." He added that Tomorrow, he will be visiting the affected families to express his condolence. Stalin should resign as CM after taking responsibility for the spurious deaths. State Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthilbalaji, should take moral responsibility and resign too.