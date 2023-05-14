Videos

Villupuram spurious liquor incident: Death toll rises to 4

In a shocking incident in Marakkanam, 16 have consumed spurious liquor at Ekkiyar Kuppam. Subsequently all of them reported dizziness and vomit, three of them had died while being hospitalised at Puducherry's JIPMER. The deceased were identified as Suresh, Shankar and Tharanivel. In the latest development, 55-year-old Rajamurthy is said to have passed away according to Daily Thanthi report. The toll has risen to 4. Following the incident, the police arrested Amaran, a bootlegger, and sent him to jail. Meanwhile, the residents of Ekkiyarkuppam are protesting in the area after reports of three people died came out. Following the tragic deaths of three people in Villupuram's Marakkanam due to the consumption of spurious liquor, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced ex-gratia for the deceased and aid for those hospitalised.