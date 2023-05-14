Videos

‘Thank you for kicking out hatred, bigotry’: Actor Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj took to Twitter to celebrate the result of the Karnataka election. Recently, Election results were declared on Saturday and Congress won the state assembly elections by the biggest vote share after 34 years. Ahead of the election, Prakash Raj had tweeted asking Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to get ready to answer the people of Karnataka. Kamal Haasan had also tweeted congratulating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.