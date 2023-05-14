Videos
Kannan will represent india in the arnold classic ironman competition
Kannan, hails from Nagercoil, won a silver medal on behalf of Tamil Nadu in the International Ironman Competition held in Punjab. Subsequently, Kannan has been selected to represent India in the Arnold Classic Ironman competition held in Spain this year. In this case, the scenes of Kannan engaging in intensive training are spreading fast on social media.
