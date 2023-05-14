Videos

DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah poster war in CM race

On May 13 the Congress celebrated an emphatic win in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election; the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was swatted away by a margin of 69 seats for a first state poll win since Himachal Pradesh last year. On May 14 the Congress woke up to a poster war after supporters of state boss DK Shivakumar and the outgoing Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah plastered the capital with posters demanding their 'man' be appointed chief minister. That the Congress would have to choose between their two tallest leaders in the state was a given and only the (fortunate) realisation that everyone in the party had to work together to beat the BJP's much-vaunted election machinery kept a lid on a rivalry now apparently bubbling over furiously.