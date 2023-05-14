Videos

Congress CLP meet to decide K'taka CM

The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka will be held at 5.30 pm on May 14, according to All India Congress Committee in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. The meeting is likely to decide the name of the new chief minister. Special arrangements have also been made in the remote areas of the state to take them to Bengaluru and observers have also been appointed to do this exercise, party sources said. The Congress on May 13 made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.