BJP wins Jayanagar seat in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate CK Ramamurthy was declared winner in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency by a narrow margin of 16 votes. The result was announced after multiple rounds of recounting amid protests by the Congress at the R V Institute of Management in Jayanagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru. According to the EC website, Congress's Sowmya Reddy got 57,781 votes (47.85 per cent vote share) and C K Ramamurthy secured 57,797 votes.
