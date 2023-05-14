Videos

Actor Lal gets UAE's Golden Visa

United Arab Emirates has granted golden visa to actor Lal.Golden visa holders are considered to be citizens of United Arab Emirates for 10 years.Meanwhile, UAE is also granting golden visa to film stars. As Lal is also a producer and distributor, he has been granted a golden visa by the UAE. Lal received the golden visa from CEO Iqbal Marconi on arrival at the ECH headquarters in Dubai. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Meera Jasmine, , singer KS Chitra, Parthiban, Trisha, Kamal, Vikram have also got golden visa.