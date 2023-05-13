Videos

Will release 2nd corruption list of DMK leaders soon: Annamalai

Even as DMK MP and Treasurer TR Baalu on Friday filed a defamation suit against K Annamalai for 'making baseless allegations against him, the state BJP president said that he will release the second list of corruption made by DMK ministers soon. Annamalai said ,they are not afraid of all these cases. DMK's second corruption list will be published in the first week of July. The names of 11 people were included in the already-released list. The names of 21 people, including new ministers, will be included in the list to be published.