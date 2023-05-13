Videos

"BJP wiped out from Dravidian landscape," says Stalin

The BJP has been ousted from power in the Dravidian landscape with the Congress party's victory in Karnataka and like-minded parties should join forces to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on May 13th . Stalin greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the party's emphatic win in Karnataka.