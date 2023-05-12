Videos

Visuals of Dr Vandana before death surfaces

Footage of killed Dr Vandana Das of Kottarakkara taluk hospital has surfaced. The 13-second video shows a doctor and nurse Samdeep, who was brought to the emergency department to nurse a leg wound. The video shows a female nurse treating his wound. The slain doctor Vandana Das is seen standing nearby.
Online Desk

