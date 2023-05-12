Videos
Nurses rallied with candles in their hand on International Nurses Day
International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 each year to honor the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role nurses play in the healthcare industry, highlighting their significance alongside doctors. The day emphasizes the importance of showing equal respect to nurses worldwide and encourages people to express their gratitude towards these brave and hardworking professionals.
