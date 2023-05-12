Videos

DMK MP TR Balu has filed a defamation case against BJP leader Annamalai

A notice was sent to Annamalai by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and others for publishing the property list with false figures without any evidence. The notice sent by M.K.Staling demanding an apology for the defamatory allegations and a compensation of Rs 500 crore. Annamalai sent a reply to this notice replying, 'There is no place for talk of forgiveness and compensation. There is evidence for the allegations he made. He had said that he is ready to meet any action according to the law'. DMK Parliamentary Committee Chairman TR Balu has filed a defamation case against Annamalai in Saidapet Court, saying that Annamalai has issued defamatory comments without any proof and he has not apologized even after issuing a notice.