Always have in my heart to go out & do well: Jaiswal after 13-ball fifty

After etching his name in the cricket record books by smashing the fastest half-century in the history of Indian Premier League in just 13 balls on the way to an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed he always thinks in his heart before a match to do well with the bat. Chasing 150, Jaiswal began like a high-speed Ferrari as he scored 50 in just 13 balls, including smacking 26 runs in the opening over off Nitish Rana. In the process, Jaiswal reached the quickest fifty of IPL with the help of seven fours and three sixes, surpassing the previous record of 14-ball half century scored by KL Rahul in 2018 and Pat Cummins in 2022.