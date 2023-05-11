Videos

No association with agencies promising jobs with dept: CMRL

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has clarified that it has no association with any unauthorised agencies that assure candidates for a job with the CMRL. In a press note released on May11, it stated that some unscrupulous and unauthorised agencies are issuing fake news on social media / WhatsApp and other forums regarding employment opportunities in CMRL. "CMRL absolutely dissociates itself from this false recruitment campaign, "it said. Further the note went on to highlight that CMRL has not authorised any individual or firm or agency to carry out recruitments on its behalf. Lastly, CMRL warned strict action against those indulging in fake recruitment rackets and cautioned candidates of such unauthorised agencies.