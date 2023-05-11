Videos

Muthamizh Selvi : First Tamil woman to climb Mount Everest

Ms.Muthamizh Selvi hails from Johilpatti next to Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district. He was interested in mountain climbing since his childhood and was actively engaged in the same endeavors. His dream was to reach the top of Everest, the world's highest peak. In order to accomplish this, Muthamizh Selvi, who left Chennai for Delhi on April 2, completed a 38-day journey and set a record by climbing a distance of 7,150 meters. He video taped his experience from Everest and telegraphed it.