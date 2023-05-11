Videos
Cyclone ‘Mocha’ to increase Hot weather in TN
Cyclone ‘Mocha’ is going to increase Hot weather further in Tamil Nadu. Meteorological Department has announced that due to this storm, the impact of heat will increase in Tamil Nadu for 4 days. As the ‘Agni Nakshatra’ season begins in Tamil Nadu, the scorching heat has set in fiercely, but the sudden summer rains have brought some relief. Meanwhile, the meteorological department had said that the storm will form in the summer, which is rare in history.
