MS Dhoni honours 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie

CSK captain MS Dhoni was seen meeting the cast and director of the film "The Elephant Whisperers" ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals. Ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was seen meeting and felicitating the characters and director of the Oscar-winning Indian movie, The Elephant Whisperers. Dhoni met the real-life characters of the film - Bomman, Bellie, and film director Kartiki Gonsalves.