Virat Kohli had a happy conversation with cricket legend Sachin

Bengaluru player Virat Kohli had a happy conversation with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Mumbai-Bangalore teams will clash in the IPL match today at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. For this, Bengaluru players engaged in training. Then Kohli met Sachin and spoke. Fans are sharing photos of the two happily chatting on social media. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru team, who have posted these photos on Twitter, proudly mentioned 59 thousand 679 international runs, 175 centuries and million memories in a single photo.