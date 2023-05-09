Videos

Seizures cross Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka

Enforcement teams made seizures totalling over Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on May 8th. The total seizures (Rs 375.6 crore) include cash (Rs 147 crore), liquor (Rs 84 crore), gold and silver (Rs 97 crore), freebies (Rs 24 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 24 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said. As many as 2,896 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.