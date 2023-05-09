Videos

Mitsubishi to set up plant in Gummidipoondi

Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, will be setting up a manufacturing facility producing Room Air Conditioner (RAC) and compressor at Peruvoyal Village, Gummidipoondi Taluk in Tiruvallur district. According to the Secretariat sources, this will be the Mitsubishi’s first AC production facility in India through a 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment at a cost of Rs 1,891 crore. The production facility will be spread over a land area of 52.4 acres providing around 2,000 jobs. The company commits to employ approximately 60 per cent women in the proposed factories and suitable training and learning and development initiatives will be put in place, sources said. Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram has been a hub for the electronic manufacturing companies and now with Mitsubishi joining, there are every possibility for the ancillary units to develop around the same locality.The company officials had already visited the site and had explained about future plans. A MoU in this regard will be exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Today (may 9th).