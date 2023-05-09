Videos

CM Stalin on MS Dhoni

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who launched the Tamil Nadu Championship Foundation . Commending Dhoni for his spectacular rise, Stalin said the cricketer who hailed from a humble background rose to become a national icon through his hard work. ''He is an inspiration to millions of youth.'' ''That's why he is the ambassador of this unique initiative (TN Championship Foundation). We want to create many more Dhoni's from our Tamil Nadu, not just in cricket but in all sports,'' Stalin said.