Videos
Aavin introduces fortified milk in purple sachet
The Tamil Nadu Government Cooperative - Aavin has introduced fortified milk in the dairy market. The milk is said to be fortified with Vitamins A and D. Aavin sells milk in green, orange and blue sachets according to the milk's processing methods and is priced accordingly. The latest kind of milk would be sold in a purple sachet with its price capped at Rs 22 per 500 ml.
