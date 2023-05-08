Videos

Stalin inaugurates AVM Heritage Museum

The AVM Heritage Museum, located in Vadapalani, was inaugurated on May 7 by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of notable personalities such as MS Guhan, SP Muthuraman, Kamal Haasan, Vairamuthu, and Sivakumar. The museum boasts a vast collection of old equipment used for mixing, movie artefacts, and an impressive collection of rare automobiles.