PM Modi interacts with Haki Biki tribe rescued from Sudan. Indians stranded in Sudan were rescued through Operation Kaveri. Prime Minister Modi met the rescued Haki Biki tribe in Shivamogga. At that time, the tribals, who wore moss and shook hands with Prime Minister Modi, thanked him for rescuing them safely and bringing them home.