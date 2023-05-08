Videos

NEET aspirants find examination moderate, cut off likely to go higher

A record high of 1,47,581 students from Tamil Nadu are to appeared for the examination. The State has the highest number of 11,575 medical seats after the 11 new medical colleges were opened and new seats were allocated. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination seemed to be moderate for the aspirants, with Chemistry being the toughest, while Biology being the easiest. The aspirants found Physics to be moderate and most of them are hopeful of good scores. The candidates appearing for the examination for the second time found the examination comparatively easier.