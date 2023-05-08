Kerala boat tragedy: Pinarayi announces ₹10L ex-gratia for victims' ki

Videos

On May 7, twenty-two people, including a police officer, were killed after an overloaded double-decker tourist boat capsized at Parappanangadi. On May 8 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Taluk Hospital in Tirurangadi where survivors of the boat accident near the Tanur coast a day ago were admitted. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of victims and said the government will bear the treatment expense of the injured people.