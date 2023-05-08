Videos

If you vote for BJP, they will loot you: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 7th cautioned people that if they vote for the BJP in the Karnataka elections, its leaders will "loot them". Addressing a massive crowd in Moodbidri town, Priyanka Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders who come to the state do not speak about local issues and the people. Attacking the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi accused it of destroying, instead of creating job opportunities. The Congress after studying the problems of the people has decided to return the money of the people looted by BJP, and the party would fill up 2.90 lakh vacancies lying vacant, she assured. "The BJP is trying to merge Nandini with Amul. If it happens, it will have a direct impact on 1 crore people of Karnataka. The BJP is not at all thinking about it. They are busy thinking of looting," she claimed.