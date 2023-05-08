Videos

1 injured in another blast near Golden Temple

One person was injured in a blast on May 8th morning at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar, this is the same site, where an explosion took place recently on May 6.The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police said they are "verifying" the cause of the incident. In the blast, one person has received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged.