Videos

World Leaders Congratulate King Charles III

Leaders in the United States and Europe sent congratulations to Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on May 6, while China called for "cooperation" and "peace". US President Joe Biden, whose country was represented at the lavish ceremony in London by First Lady Jill Biden, paid tribute to the "enduring friendship between the US and the UK". Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the UK to work for "a stable and mutually beneficial relationship" with his country after recent strains in their relations.