JP Nadda to watch 'The Kerala Story' in Bengaluru

Amid the ongoing debate over the 'The Kerala Story' film, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will attend a special screening of the movie on May 7 in Karnataka's Bengaluru where he is campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly polls. The BJP chief will attend the screening at 8.45 pm in the Garuda Mall. Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya said, "'The Kerala Story' is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women." He also invited young girl students of Bengaluru to join JP Nadda for a special screening of the movie.