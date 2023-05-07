Videos

CMDA has issued 130 planning permissions in last 2 months: Sekarbabu

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) minister PK Sekarbabu said that the planning authority has issued as many as 130 planning permissions for buildings online in the last two months. Web Enabled Single Window System for Online Submission, Processing and Disposal of Planning Permission Application was made available for the public and the portal has gone live from May 2022. He added that at present end-to-end processing of the applications is done completely through online for all Planning Permission Applications (PPA).He added that several training programs were conducted by CMDA to registered architects,, registered engineers and registered developers on the improved version of online Planning Permission Application system. as per the instruction of Chief Minster MK Stalin.