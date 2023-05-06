Videos

SRK's 'Jawan' postponed

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was slated for a grand release on June 2, 2023. Directed by Atlee, the film will also star Nayanthara. Unfortunately, Jawan has undergone many changes in its release date. The official release date of actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' is now shifted. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.