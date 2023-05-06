Videos

No trained staff to monitor them, says Tasmac official

The ambitious installation of liquor vending machines in Tasmac elite shops is expected to face several roadblocks including finding dedicated staff to oversee the automated equipment. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the monopoly in selling liquor in the State, has installed liquor vending machines at 4 elite shops in the city malls. A senior Tasmac official said that liquor shop supervisors and assistants were not confident about handling the machine, as they had not received proper training in handling this new technology. Claiming that authorities were planning to install another 10 vending machines in selected elite liquor shops,They said Maintaining both regular sales and monitoring these machines will be difficult especially during festival times as there is less staff The official also said that customers will be unable to choose a brand from the machine as it’d have only liquor from one company only.