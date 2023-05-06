Videos

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa stakes claim for her seized assets

The Karnataka government has appointed a public prosecutor to auction the items seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the asset hoarding case. In this case, J. Deepa has filed a petition in the special court of Karnataka, saying that she should be given the property worth several crores of rupees, which has been put up for auction.
Online Desk

