Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa stakes claim for her seized assets
The Karnataka government has appointed a public prosecutor to auction the items seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the asset hoarding case. In this case, J. Deepa has filed a petition in the special court of Karnataka, saying that she should be given the property worth several crores of rupees, which has been put up for auction.
