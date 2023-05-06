Videos

Buckingham Palace is gearing up for King Charles III’ coronation

King Charles III greeted excited crowds gathering for his coronation before hosting a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on May 5 ahead of what will be the biggest ceremonial event in Britain for 70 years. Charles, 74, and his wife Camilla will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a glittering but solemn religious ceremony with traditions dating back some 1,000 years, followed by a procession, resplendent with pomp and pageantry.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in