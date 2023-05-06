Videos

Buckingham Palace is gearing up for King Charles III’ coronation

King Charles III greeted excited crowds gathering for his coronation before hosting a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on May 5 ahead of what will be the biggest ceremonial event in Britain for 70 years. Charles, 74, and his wife Camilla will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a glittering but solemn religious ceremony with traditions dating back some 1,000 years, followed by a procession, resplendent with pomp and pageantry.