Vengaivayal case: Spl Court orders DNA tests on 10 more persons

A Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai has issued an order to collect blood samples from 10 more persons to conduct DNA tests, in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank that supplies water to Scheduled Caste residents in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year. The order was issued based on a requisition filed by the CB-CID probing the incident. Earlier, the court had ordered to collect blood samples from 11 persons in connection with the incident, and only three of them turned up for the DNA tests.