Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on May 2 stepped down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party. I have decided to step down as NCP president, Pawar told party workers in Mumbai. While NCP president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad broke down after Pawar’s decision, party MP Praful Pawar beseeched him to withdraw his decision. Patil said Pawar did not take anyone into confidence before announcing his resignation. However, Pawar has clarified that he would not retire from active politics.