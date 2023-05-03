Videos

Protest against Sterlite maintenance works, more than 100 detained

More than 200 people, including several party members, gathered before the Thoothukudi district collector's office May 2 to file a petition against Sterlite maintenance works. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the plant management seeking permission to carry out maintenance work at the Thoothukudi Sterlite plant. The court heard the petition and granted permission for the maintenance works. Protesters from VCK, MDMK said that the Tamil Nadu government should not grant permission to carry out maintenance work at the Sterlite plant. Police who were on security duty stopped them and directed only a few to meet the Collector to submit a petition. This led to an argument between the petitioners and the police. Following protests, police arrested more than 100 protestors and there was a huge commotion in front of the Thoothukudi Collector's office.