Heavy rains in TN districts for next 3 days

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, predicting locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal to receive light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning today (May 3). Additionally, there is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Trichy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Delta districts of Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai.