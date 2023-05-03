Videos
Heavy rains in TN districts for next 3 days
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, predicting locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal to receive light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning today (May 3). Additionally, there is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Trichy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Delta districts of Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai.
